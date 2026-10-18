Woman found murdered at home in Juja after robbery 

Police in Juja, Kiambu County, are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old woman whose body was discovered behind her house following an alleged robbery in Muthara area.

Susan Njoki Nyaga was found dead on October 16, 2026, after her husband returned home from work and discovered her lifeless body behind their bungalow.

According to police, the husband arrived at their home in Muthara, Nyacaba Sub-Location, Komo Location, at around 7pm and found his wife lying unresponsive.

He immediately alerted officers from Kimuchu Police Post, who responded to the scene.

The officers were later joined by Juja Sub-County Police Commander, Witeithie Police Station officers, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and crime scene investigators.

Police found the body lying on its back behind the house, with the victim’s neck twisted and her face covered with a hoodie.

Investigators also observed that pieces of cloth had been stuffed into her mouth, while a white shoelace had been tightly tied around her neck.

The husband told police that he had left home at around 7:30am to report to work at a slaughterhouse in the BAT Makongeni area, leaving his wife performing household chores.

He said he made several attempts to reach her by phone during the day but received no response, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Preliminary investigations indicated that unknown assailants may have accessed the compound by scaling the perimeter wall while the woman was reportedly doing laundry. The exact time of the attack had not been established by the time police documented the scene.

The assailants reportedly stole household items valued at approximately Sh64,000.

The stolen items included a 42-inch Vision television valued at Sh20,000, two mobile phones—an Oppo and a Tecno Camon 7—estimated at Sh40,000 combined, and a 13-kilogramme K-Gas cylinder valued at Sh4,000.

However, investigators noted that several other portable and valuable items were left untouched inside the house.

The initial assessment also indicated that the assailants appeared to have accessed only the living room, although other rooms were reportedly unlocked at the time.

These circumstances have raised questions about the motive behind the killing, with investigators expected to establish whether the theft was the primary motive or whether the attack was linked to other factors.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was transferred to General Kago Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said efforts to identify, trace and arrest the suspects were underway as investigations continued.

The motive for the killing had not been established by the time of reporting.

And police in Namanga, Kajiado County, are investigating a suspected murder incident after a foul smell and traces of blood were reported at a rented house in Dubai Village.

The incident was reported October 16, 2026, at around 6:20pm, after a man alerted police by phone about a foul smell emanating from a house occupied by a tenant identified as Stephen Mwangi.

The house belongs to a tenant of Savery Chege Macharia, a resident of Eldoret.

Police responded to the scene and found the steel entrance door secured with a padlock.

They also observed what appeared to be bloody liquid dripping from a water outlet at the rear of the bathroom.

Police further noted that the steel grills on the bedroom window appeared to have been recently cut.

Officers gained access to the house by cutting the steel grills on a sitting room window in the presence of a village elder, who is also a neighbour.

Inside the premises, the bathroom door was found latched from the outside, while a white curtain hanging at the entrance was stained with what appeared to be blood.

Investigators also recovered a hacksaw placed on top of a wooden wardrobe near the bedroom window.

Police remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of the Kajiado County scene-of-crime officers to document the exterior before opening and examining the bathroom.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the whereabouts of the tenant and whether a death had occurred inside the house, had not been established in the initial police report.

Investigations are ongoing.