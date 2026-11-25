Detectives in Siaya County launched investigations into the murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found dumped in a thicket along the Bondo-Rarieda road in the Miguena area.

The deceased was identified as Benadete Atieno Oluoch, whose body was discovered on November 24, in East Migwena Sub-location, Migwena Location, within Bondo Sub-County.

According to police, the discovery was reported by a man who had responded to the scene after receiving information about a body lying in a thicket near the road.

Police rushed to the scene, where they found the body approximately five meters from the main road.

The deceased had a visible sharp injury on the left side of her cheek and a blunt-force injury to the back of her head. She was also found partly undressed, raising suspicions that she may have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Her uncle told police that she was last seen on Monday, November 23, at around 8pm at her workplace within Bondo Town.

Investigators also noted visible signs of a struggle in the grass surrounding the scene, suggesting that the attack may have occurred at the location where her body was discovered.

The scene was documented by police before the body was moved to Bondo Sub-County Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

Meanwhile, man died following a violent altercation with his brother over a motorcycle purchased by their mother in Geyo Village, Kisumu County.

The deceased, identified as David Omondi Kiwichi, reportedly engaged in a fistfight with his brother, on the night of November 23, 2026, over the motorcycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9pm in Geyo Village, Sidho East Location, Sidho East II Sub-location, within Muhoroni Sub-County.

The altercation was reportedly triggered by a dispute over the motorcycle their mother had bought for them.

During the fight, Kiwichi sustained a head injury, with blood reportedly oozing from his mouth. He subsequently lost consciousness.

He was rushed to Ahero County Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported to police on November 24 by the assistant chief of Sidho East II Sub-location, accompanied by the deceased’s mother.

Detectives visited the scene and Ahero mortuary, where the body was found awaiting a postmortem examination. Police confirmed that the deceased had sustained injuries.

The suspect is reportedly in hiding as police intensify efforts to trace and arrest him.

Investigations into the incident have commenced.