Woman Hospitalized After Fatally Stabbing Mother in Domestic Fight in Nyamira

Police are holding a 24-year-old woman after she stabbed and killed her 40-year-old mother in a fight in Sengera, Nyamira County.

Lydia Moturi succumbed to chest injuries after a fight with her daughter at their home on Friday May 31. The daughter was also injured in the clash and she is admitted at the Kisii Referral Hospital, police said.

The motive of the fight that turned fatal is yet to be disclosed. Police said they were informed there was a fight at the home and arrived there only to find bloodstains.

The team also found a knife that had bloodstains. They pursued the matter to the hospital where the team learned the woman succumbed to injuries inflicted on her chest.

The daughter was admitted at the facility under police watch. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Tinga area, Nyamira, the body of David Ongera Makori, 56 was found in his house. The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

In Kayole area, a man aged 24 died after he was involved in a fight with two people. The two were later arrested in the Sunday June 2 night drama, police said.

John Muranja died in hospital after sustaining injuries in the fight. It is not clear what prompted the fight. Police said they are investigating the incident, which they termed as murder.

The body is lying in hospital pending autopsy and other investigations.