fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Shock as Woman is Killed in Apartment, Body Parts Stuffed in Bag on Thika Road

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Bungoma
    A police car: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Detectives are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old girl whose body was Sunday found stuffed in a paper bag off Thika Road, Nairobi.

    The woman was stabbed and chopped to death in an apartment along TRM Drive, Thika Road, police said.

    Police said they are yet to know the motive of the incident.

    Police officers from Kasarani arrived at the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary for autopsy. This will determine the probe into the murder.

    This comes weeks after the body of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi was found in an apartment in South B, Nairobi.

    A suspect John Matara Ongoa is in custody over the murder of Wahu as police continue with the investigation.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    48 Arrested in Shisha Raid in Nyali, Mombasa 

    Shock as Woman is Killed in Apartment, Body Parts Stuffed in Bag on Thika Road

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X