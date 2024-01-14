Shock as Woman is Killed in Apartment, Body Parts Stuffed in Bag on Thika Road

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old girl whose body was Sunday found stuffed in a paper bag off Thika Road, Nairobi.

The woman was stabbed and chopped to death in an apartment along TRM Drive, Thika Road, police said.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the incident.

Police officers from Kasarani arrived at the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary for autopsy. This will determine the probe into the murder.

This comes weeks after the body of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi was found in an apartment in South B, Nairobi.

A suspect John Matara Ongoa is in custody over the murder of Wahu as police continue with the investigation.