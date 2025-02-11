Woman kills her three children, takes own life at Githogoro area near Runda

A woman killed her three children before she died by suicide in a tragic incident in Githogoro slums, Runda, Nairobi.

The boys were aged six, four and two.

The body of Monica Wandane Ndungu, 35 was first found hanging in her house with a bedsheet tied around her neck.

The body was discovered on Tuesday February 11 morning by locals who called police.

It was then the bodies of the boys were found in the house.

It was then established that the woman strangled the children using a bedsheet before she died by suicide.

The bodies lay next to each other.

Police said they discovered a suicide note believed to have been authored by the woman.

The note stated the woman was not happy in her marriage as she had poor relationship with her husband.

Police picked up the bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Her neighbors said the woman and her husband had been married for more than ten years.

They however had quarrels.

This is the latest such incident of suicide to happen in the country.

There is a campaign to address the menace.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.