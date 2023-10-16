Woman Visits Friend’s Home, Steals 2-month-old Baby in Kasarani  

Police are investigating a bizarre care of child stealing in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

A 22 year old woman reported to police she met a friend she had known for almost a month and realized she looked disturbed.

According to Veronica Mwende, the female friend informed her she needed accommodation at her house because she had differed and fought with her husband.

Oblivious of the suspect’s intentions of the October 14 incident, Mwende allowed her to spend the night with her since she was staying alone with her two months old baby.

They went to her place at Catholic Road 7th Street and at around 10 pm they retired to bed.

At around 4 am the following day she woke up and found her baby who was sleeping beside her missing and the door was wide open.

She tried to locate her phone but realized it was also missing.

Police later established that the suspect left her phone at a wines and spirits shop in the area where she had taken alcohol and was unable to clear the bill before proceeding to the complainant’s house.

A team of detectives is investigating the saga. Cases of child trafficking have been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace.

Police say many of such cases are pending in courts.

