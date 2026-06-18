Tragedy as woman with epilepsy drowns while fetching water in Makueni

A 46-year-old woman drowned while fetching water from a ditch in Mbooni West Sub-County, Makueni County.

Police identified the deceased as Nthoki Kyuma, a resident of Kiume Village.

According to police, they visited the scene and established that the woman had drowned in a water-filled ditch.

Family members told investigators that the deceased had suffered from epilepsy since birth and is believed to have suffered a seizure before falling into the ditch while fetching water.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Mbooni West Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are treating the incident as a drowning, with investigations continuing.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found submerged in a pool of stagnant water in a seasonal river along the border of Murang’a and Nyeri counties.

The deceased was identified as Richard Njiri Maina.

According to police, the incident was reported on Wednesday, June 17.

Police officers from the local police station, accompanied by detectives and crime scene personnel, visited the scene where they found Maina’s body submerged in stagnant water.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had been living alone after separating from his wife and had been struggling with alcoholism and mental health challenges.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Murang’a Level V Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are continuing with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

And police have launched investigations after a 43-year-old casual labourer was found dead by the roadside in Bungoma South Sub-county, Bungoma County.

The deceased, identified only as Juma Boy, was discovered at Ngoya Village in Ndengelwa Sub-location, Namirembe Location, after residents alerted authorities on Wednesday morning.

According to police, preliminary investigations established that the deceased worked as a casual labourer at a home, where he also resided, and regularly assisted other villagers with manual jobs.

Witnesses told investigators that Juma Boy was last seen alive at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, while splitting firewood at a homestead.

His body was found the following morning about 200 metres from the homestead, lying along the roadside with injuries on the back and blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible.