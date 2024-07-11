Woman’s Body Found in her House in Muthangari Area

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found lying in her house long after she had gone missing.

The incident happened in Muthangari area’s Gatanga place on July 10, police said.

The woman had failed to pay her rent which raised concerns of the landlord.

The landlord told police he tried to call her in vain. She had failed to respond to her calls for two days which prompted him to ask the caretaker of the house to go and check if she was okay.

According to police, the caretaker called for help and they broke into the house where they found the body lying on her bed.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Matungulu, Machakos County are investigating murder, in an incident in which a body was found in a garden in Kyakatulu village.

The body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

And a man died after being run over by a matatu he had hanged on along Landhies Road, Nairobi.

Police said the incident happened near Muthurwa Flyover.

The matatu driver said he was headed towards City Stadium when a pedestrian jumped onto the vehicle to hike a lift.

The victim missed a step as he tried to hang and fell onto the road before the matatu ran over him.

Police and witnesses said the rear wheel of the matatu crushed his head.

The body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.