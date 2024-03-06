fbpx
    Woman’s Body with Tied Hands Found in City Park, Police Probe Murder

    woman found dead city park
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Detectives are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped at the City Park, Parklands in Nairobi.

    The woman was identified as Rosemary Shikoku, 35 was Sunday found dead at the park, police said.

    Her hands had been tied with a rope to the back and she had injuries on the face.

    A man who had ventured to the park spotted the body and informed police. A bag suspected to be her luggage containing an identification waiting card and police abstract issued at Kamukunji Police Station was found.

    Also found in the bag were assorted clothing beside her body.

    Police said the murder seemed to have been committed elsewhere and body was transported to the scene as no blood was seen oozing from the inflicted injuries.

    Detectives are investigating a murder. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. The motive of the murder is yet to be known and no arrest has been made so far.

    Meanwhile, police in Kikuyu, Kiambu County are investigating the murder of a 38-year-old man in Ndiguini Village.

    The body of Evans Macharia was found lying on the road near his home.

    The body was moved to the mortuary.

