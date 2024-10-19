Woman’s Decomposed Body Found In Wheat Farm In Eldoret

Police are investigating murder in an incident where a decomposed body of a woman was found on a wheat farm in Eldoret.

The body was discovered on October 18 by two security guards at the Raiply wheat farm in the Huruma area.

Police said the guards reported they were on patrol on the farm when they stumbled on the body of the woman aged about 23.

The woman was half-naked and seemed to have been badly tortured by her assailants.

She had several body injuries and a deep knife cut in the anal area, police said.

Both ears had been chopped off and her eyes were badly injured out with blood oozing out, police said.

The body also had burns on the chest to the lower limbs possibly caused by a corrosive chemical or hot water.

Police said the woman’s body had been at the scene for at least two days.

There are also indications the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

Police said they are yet to identify the woman and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The motive of the murder is also yet to be known.

And detectives from Nakuru Central Police Station have successfully dismantled a gang of violent robbery suspects who have been striking terror in the hearts of innocent residents of Eveready area in Nakuru and recovered a Ceska pistol.

Acting on vital tips from vigilant locals, the detectives executed a swift raid at the suspects’ house in Soilo area in Nakuru West Sub-County.

Their meticulous search bore fruit, uncovering a Ceska pistol (serial no. 75P07) with a loaded magazine of 12 rounds.

In the house, seven suspects were arrested and taken into lawful custody for processing pending arraignment.

Elsewhere in Molo two robbery with violence suspects were arrested in an investigation that is ongoing.

The suspects led police to a house in the Milimani area where they managed to recover a black pistol wrapped in a green paper bag and hidden in the corner of the perimeter fence.

The make and serial number not visible and police said the firearm is suspected to have been used in the commission of the robberies within Molo town.