Wood Harris Net Worth

Wood Harris, an accomplished American actor, producer, and musician, has a net worth of $500,000. Best known for his portrayal of the notorious drug kingpin Avon Barksdale on HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Wire, Harris has enjoyed a versatile career in both television and film, with notable roles in productions like Creed, Empire, and Ant-Man.

Early Life

Born Sherwin David Harris on October 17, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, Wood Harris grew up in a family with a passion for the arts. His older brother, Steve Harris, also found success in acting, starring in The Practice. Their parents, John Harris, a bus driver, and Mattie Harris, a seamstress, provided a solid foundation for their careers.

Wood attended St. Joseph High School, where he was an active member of the basketball team. He later pursued his love for the arts at Northern Illinois University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts. He furthered his education by obtaining a Master of Arts from New York University, initially considering a career in the music industry before focusing on acting.

Rise to Fame

Wood Harris made his film debut in 1994 in Above the Rim, starring alongside Tupac Shakur and Duane Martin. He also made his mark in theater, appearing in off-Broadway productions. Harris’ career gained momentum in the late 1990s, with appearances in major films like As Good As It Gets (1998), Celebrity (1998), and the short film Morningside Prep, which earned him the New York Film Festival’s 1st Run Best Actor Award.

In 2000, Harris took on the role of Jimi Hendrix in the biographical film Hendrix. That same year, he starred in Remember the Titans alongside Denzel Washington, earning two nominations for his performance: an NAACP Image Award and a Blockbuster Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor. His versatility as an actor was further showcased when he starred in Damon Dash’s crime drama Paid in Full (2002), solidifying his status in the industry.

The Wire

In 2005, Wood Harris landed the iconic role of Avon Barksdale in HBO’s The Wire. His portrayal of the ruthless yet complex drug lord earned him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Harris starred in the first three seasons and returned for a brief appearance in season five. The Wire became one of the most influential shows in television history, and Harris’s performance remains one of the series’ most memorable.

Following The Wire, Harris continued to build a successful career in both film and television. He appeared in the Creed franchise as Tony “Little Duke” Evers, reprising the role in both Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018). His other significant film credits include Ant-Man (2015), Just Another Day (2009), and Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021).

On the small screen, Harris appeared in numerous television series, such as Empire, where he portrayed Damon Cross from 2018 to 2020, and BET’s The New Edition Story, where he played Brooke Payne. He has also taken part in Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and Winning Time, showcasing his range in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Personal Life

In 2002, Wood Harris married Rebekah Harris. The couple has two children, and they divide their time between New York and California, balancing family life with Harris’s busy career.

Wood Harris Net Worth

