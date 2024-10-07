Winnie Harlow’s Net Worth

Winnie Harlow, a Canadian fashion model and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $5 million. Rising to fame in 2014 as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, Harlow has since become a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She is known for her unique beauty, having vitiligo, a skin condition that she proudly embraces and advocates for, positioning her as an influential spokesperson and icon.

Winnie Harlow Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth July 27, 1994 Place of Birth Mississauga, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Model and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young on July 27, 1994, in Mississauga, Ontario, Harlow is of Jamaican descent. She was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of four, a condition that causes patches of skin to lose pigmentation. Harlow faced intense bullying throughout her childhood, leading her to frequently change schools and eventually drop out of high school. However, these challenges did not deter her from pursuing her dreams.

America’s Next Top Model

Winnie Harlow gained international attention when she competed on the 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model in 2014. Discovered by Tyra Banks on Instagram, she became the first Canadian contestant on the show. Though she was initially eliminated early, Harlow won the comeback series, re-entering the main competition before finishing in sixth place. Her time on ANTM catapulted her into the spotlight, setting the stage for a successful modeling career.

Modeling Career

After her stint on America’s Next Top Model, Harlow quickly became a sought-after model. She began working with the Spanish fashion label Desigual and soon graced the runways of major fashion events, including London Fashion Week for Ashish. Her distinct look and confidence attracted the attention of brands such as Diesel, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Nike, Puma, and Victoria’s Secret.

In 2018, Harlow made history as the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She has also been featured in high-profile publications like Complex, Cosmopolitan, Ebony, and Glamour (Spanish and Italian editions).

Public Advocacy for Vitiligo

Harlow’s experiences with vitiligo have made her a vocal advocate for the condition. Long before her modeling career took off, she used platforms like YouTube to share her story, posting a video titled Vitiligo: A Skin Condition, Not a Life Changer in 2011. Her advocacy efforts continued with a TEDx talk in 2014, where she discussed her life with vitiligo and how it shaped her outlook.

Music Video and TV Appearances

Harlow has appeared in several music videos, further expanding her reach in popular culture. In 2014, she starred in JMSN’s The One and Eminem’s Guts Over Fear featuring Sia. She later made a brief appearance in Beyoncé’s iconic visual album Lemonade (2016) and has been featured in music videos for Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s Promises and Wizkid’s True Love.

Additionally, Harlow has made guest appearances on television, including the hidden camera series What Would You Do? and as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Legendary in 2020.

Winnie Harlow Ventures with Cay Skin

In 2022, Winnie Harlow launched her skincare brand, Cay Skin, inspired by her own experience of sunburn during a photoshoot. The brand focuses on sun care products designed not to leave behind the white residue often associated with sunscreen, addressing a common issue for people with darker skin tones. This venture has further established Harlow as a businesswoman with a vision beyond the fashion world.

Real Estate

In December 2020, Winnie Harlow purchased a home in Tarzana, California, for $3.298 million. She listed the property for sale in March 2024 for $3.695 million, highlighting her smart investment moves alongside her successful career.

Winnie Harlow Net Worth

