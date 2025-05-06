Five arrested after recovery of explosive devices in Kitui

A multi-agency security team on routine patrol along the Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway intercepted a Meru-bound passenger bus from Mombasa, uncovering a cache of explosives.

Detectives are investigating the motive of the explosives.

The discovery came during a meticulous search that revealed a medium-sized white carton, branded with LATO Milk logos. Inside, authorities discovered a dangerous haul: ten water gel explosives labelled Explogel V6, one detonating cord, and two Ideal Electric Detonators.

The bus was swiftly escorted to Kanyonyo Police Station, where the driver, Lawrence Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, were taken into custody.

Acting on forensic leads, detectives from the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) zeroed in on the key suspect, Brenda Imboyanga Makhulungu, apprehending her in Mundutsu village, Kakamega County.

Brenda, the registered sender of the package, had declared the explosives as “Dawa ya Maji” at Tahmeed’s Kakamega office, orchestrating its journey from Kakamega to Mombasa and then to the Meru-bound bus via Kitui.

The investigation widened, leading to the arrest of two additional suspects, David Tindi Andala and John Kariuki Kung’u, in Meru town.

All five suspects are now in custody in the ongoing probe, with the bus and the seized explosives detained as exhibits.

Detectives want to pursue the matter to the conclusion even if some of the suspects claimed the explosives were meant for mining. They however did not have permits to carry or handle them.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on many occasions and the threat still remain active.

Multi-agency teams say they have thwarted dozens of planned terror attacks in the country. During the operations, dozens of suspects were arrested, police say.

Dozens of innocent victims have been killed and others injured in the attacks amid the operations.