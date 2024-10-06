Trevor Bauer’s Net Worth: Career, Earnings, And Controversies

Trevor Bauer, a renowned American professional baseball player, has a net worth of approximately $35 million. Bauer is best known for winning the prestigious Cy Young Award in 2020 and leading the National League (NL) in Earned Run Average (ERA) that same year. However, his career has also been marked by legal and personal challenges, including sexual assault allegations that drastically impacted his professional trajectory.

Trevor Bauer Salary

In February 2021, Bauer signed a lucrative three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, worth $102 million. Before this deal, he had already earned roughly $47 million during his time with the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. His Dodgers contract included a $10 million signing bonus and promised $28 million for the 2021 season, followed by $32 million each for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, after just 13 games with the Dodgers, Bauer was placed on administrative leave due to multiple sexual assault allegations, which he has consistently denied, asserting the encounters were consensual.

Bauer’s legal troubles continued to affect his earnings. In April 2022, Major League Baseball (MLB) suspended him for two seasons (324 games), which could cost him $64 million in potential earnings. Without the suspension, Bauer’s career earnings could have surpassed $150 million. However, if the suspension is upheld, his total career earnings will amount to approximately $85 million.

Early Life

Trevor Bauer was born on January 17, 1991, in North Hollywood, California. He graduated early from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California, with an impressive 4.8 GPA. He then attended UCLA, where he pitched for the UCLA Bruins baseball team, quickly establishing himself as a top prospect.

College Career

During his college career, Bauer excelled, finishing his freshman year with a 9-3 record and a 2.99 ERA. His exceptional performance earned him a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and several accolades, including being a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. In his final year, Bauer broke several school records, including those for strikeouts, wins, and innings pitched. He also won the Golden Spikes Award and the National Pitcher of the Year Award, solidifying his status as one of the top amateur players in the country.

MLB Journey

Trevor Bauer was selected third overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 MLB Draft, making his MLB debut in June 2012. After being traded to the Cleveland Indians later that year, his first few seasons were unremarkable, with a 6-9 record and an ERA above 4. Despite setbacks, including a bizarre injury to his pitching hand from working on a drone, Bauer went on to pitch in key playoff games and became an All-Star in 2018.

In 2019, Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, where he truly shined. During the shortened 2020 season, he finished with a stellar 1.73 ERA and secured the National League Cy Young Award.

Controversies

Despite his success, Bauer’s career faced significant turbulence. In July 2021, the Dodgers placed him on administrative leave following the emergence of sexual assault allegations. Though Bauer has consistently denied the accusations, claiming that the encounters were consensual, MLB suspended him for two seasons in 2022. This decision had a major impact on his career and earnings.

Business

In 2019, Bauer co-founded Momentum, a sports media company dedicated to showcasing authentic player stories. The company aims to bridge the gap between fans and athletes through unique content, including series like Bauer Bytes and Live At Bats. Bauer has also vlogged about his baseball career, sharing his experiences during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and his free agency journey with fans.

Charitable Work

Bauer launched the “69 Days of Giving” campaign in 2018, donating $420.69 to 68 different charities. His final donation was a substantial $69,420 to Max S. Hayes High School, close to Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

Personal Life

A vocal figure, Bauer has drawn criticism for some of his political views, including his skepticism about humanity’s contributions to climate change and his controversial statements related to the birther movement. Despite these controversies, Bauer remains a significant figure in baseball, both for his on-field achievements and off-field business ventures.

