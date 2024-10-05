What Is Steve Aoki’s Net Worth?

Steve Aoki, an American electro-house musician, DJ, record producer, and music executive, has an estimated net worth of $120 million. Known for his high-energy performances and genre-defying collaborations, Aoki has been one of the highest-grossing dance artists in North America throughout his career. As the founder of Dim Mak Records, Aoki has worked with renowned artists like Linkin Park, BTS, Fall Out Boy, and Iggy Azalea, among many others, helping to shape the global electronic dance music scene.

Early Life

Steve Aoki, born Steven Hiroyuki Aoki on November 30, 1977, in Miami, Florida, is the son of Rocky Aoki, the founder of the famous Benihana restaurant chain. Raised in Newport Beach, California, Aoki developed his entrepreneurial spirit early on. He attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, earning two BA degrees—one in Feminist Studies and the other in Sociology. During college, Aoki hosted underground concerts, which helped launch his career as a musician and DJ.

Career

Steve Aoki’s relentless work ethic and passion for music led him to perform in over 250 shows annually. His breakthrough came when he founded Dim Mak Records in 1996, named after his childhood hero Bruce Lee. Aoki’s musical style is known for its fusion of electro-house with other genres, and his debut album Wonderland (2012) earned him a Grammy nomination.

Aoki’s follow-up albums, Neon Future I (2014), Neon Future II (2015), and Neon Future III (2018), feature collaborations with iconic musicians and bands such as Linkin Park, BTS, and Backstreet Boys. His hit single A Light That Never Comes with Linkin Park further established his global presence in the music industry. In 2020, Aoki released Neon Future IV, continuing his trend of pushing musical boundaries.

Beyond music, Aoki also runs his clothing line, The Dim Mak Collection, and continues to produce and remix songs for prominent artists like Kanye West, Drake, and Snoop Dogg.

Personal Life

Steve Aoki married his long-time girlfriend, Tiernan Cowling, in 2015. Outside of music, Aoki is an avid gamer and participated in the 2020 Warzone Royal Ruckus charity tournament, which supported the Equal Justice Initiative, aiming to address racial and economic injustice in the U.S.

Philanthropy

Aoki is deeply involved in philanthropy through his Aoki Foundation, which funds research on brain health and regenerative medicine. His foundation also supports disaster relief efforts, animal rights, and people with developmental disabilities. During his 2013 North American tour, Aoki raised $65,000 for various charities, including the Brain Preservation Foundation.

Real Estate

Steve Aoki resides in a 16,000-square-foot home in Henderson, Nevada, known as Aoki’s Playhouse. The property, which sits on a 40,000-square-foot lot, was purchased in 2014 for under $3 million in an all-cash deal. Over the years, Aoki invested millions into transforming the house into a technologically advanced and modern space that reflects his innovative lifestyle.

Steve Aoki Art Collection

Aoki is an avid art collector, owning pieces by renowned artists like Damien Hirst and Banksy. In addition to his art collection, Aoki has made significant investments in private companies, including Vision Street Wear, Uber, SpaceX, and the e-sports team Rogue.

