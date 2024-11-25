Woody Harrelson Siblings: Meet Jordan and Brett Harrelson

Woody Harrelson, born July 23, 1961, in Midland, Texas, is an acclaimed American actor and comedian.

He gained fame as bartender Woody Boyd on the sitcom Cheers, earning an Emmy Award.

Harrelson has starred in notable films like Natural Born Killers, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, receiving multiple Academy Award nominations.

Recently, he has reunited with Matthew McConaughey for an upcoming Apple TV+ series titled Brother from Another Mother, exploring their real-life friendship.

Siblings

Harrelson has two brothers, Jordan and Brett Harrelson.

They were raised in a strict household in Ohio after their father, Charles, was imprisoned for murder.

Jordan is the eldest and lives in Midland, Texas, while Brett pursued acting and has worked closely with Woody.

Recently, speculation arose about a potential biological connection between Woody and actor Matthew McConaughey, as both have suggested they might share the same father, leading to discussions about taking a DNA test to confirm their relationship.

Career

Harrelson’s career began with his breakout role as Woody Boyd on the iconic sitcom Cheers, which aired from 1985 to 1993.

His portrayal of the lovable and naive bartender made him a household name and earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

This early success laid the foundation for his transition into film, where he would showcase his versatility and talent across various genres.

In the 1990s, Harrelson achieved significant success in film, starting with White Men Can’t Jump in 1992.

This sports comedy, where he starred alongside Wesley Snipes, was both a commercial hit and a showcase of his comedic abilities.

His performance in Natural Born Killers, directed by Oliver Stone, was particularly noteworthy.

In this controversial film, he played Mickey Knox, a charismatic serial killer, earning critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Another major highlight of his career came with The People vs. Larry Flynt, where he portrayed Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher of Hustler magazine.

This role garnered him another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and solidified his status as a serious actor capable of tackling complex characters.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Harrelson continued to diversify his filmography with roles in notable films such as The Thin Red Line, a war drama directed by Terrence Malick, and the Hunger Games series, where he played Haymitch Abernathy, a mentor to protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

His ability to blend drama with action in these films showcased his range as an actor.

In more recent years, Harrelson has continued to receive acclaim for his performances.

In Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, he starred as Sheriff Bill Willoughby in this critically acclaimed film that received multiple awards and nominations.

His performance contributed significantly to the film’s success at various award ceremonies.

He also reprised his role as Tallahassee in Zombieland Double Tap, demonstrating his knack for blending humor with action.

Harrelson’s recent projects include the HBO miniseries White House Plumbers, where he plays E. Howard Hunt, a key figure in the Watergate scandal.

This series explores the behind-the-scenes operations of the Nixon administration and showcases Harrelson’s dramatic range.

Additionally, he is set to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Brother from Another Mother, which is based on their real-life friendship.

Beyond his screen work, Harrelson has also made appearances in various stage productions, notably starring in The Rainmaker on Broadway in 2008.

This further demonstrated his versatility as an actor and commitment to honing his craft.

Awards and accolades

Harrelson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, highlighting his versatility and talent as an actor.

He has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Additionally, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Woody Boyd on Cheers, where he received five nominations overall.

Harrelson has also been recognized with several Golden Globe nominations, including for Game Change and True Detective.

His performance in the HBO film Game Change earned him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

He was recently nominated for a Golden Globe in 2024 for his role in White House Plumbers.

Beyond these major awards, Harrelson has won various honors from critics’ organizations and film festivals, including accolades from the National Board of Review and the Screen Actors Guild.