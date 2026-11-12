Worker dies after stepping on live wire at Mombasa warehouse

A 44-year-old worker has died after being electrocuted inside a warehouse at Mitchell Cotts Company in Shimanzi, Mombasa County.

The deceased, identified as Khasim Salim, was reportedly working inside the company’s godown when the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at around 5.20pm.

According to police, Salim, was electrocuted after stepping on a bare live electrical wire inside the warehouse.

The incident was reported to Makupa Police Station at around 6.04pm by a safety officer at the company, who informed police that one of their employees had died following an electric shock.

The body was found without visible external injuries before being moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a river in the Valley Court area of Riruta, Dagoretti Sub-County, Nairobi.

The body, believed to be that of a woman aged approximately 35 years, was discovered on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at around 8pm.

The deceased’s identity remains unknown, while a postmortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death.

Police are also expected to investigate the circumstances under which the woman ended up in the river.

Meanwhile, four men sustained injuries following a violent altercation at Kitamu House along Kimathi Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, prompting police officers from Central Police Station to rush to the scene.

Police officers responding to reports of a fight found four male adults who had been involved in an altercation.

During the confrontation, one of the men reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the building onto a first-floor balcony in an attempt to escape the fight, sustaining injuries to his right ankle.

The four were rescued and taken to MSF Hospital, where they received treatment and were discharged in stable condition.

They were subsequently escorted to Central Police Station for further action as police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the altercation.