Worker Killed While Offloading Electric Pole in Mwatate

A 59-year-old man died after he was trapped by an electric pole that he was offloading from a trailer in Modombogho area, Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

Police said the incident happened on August 20, 2025 morning and left Mwakika Mwazo dead.

He and other workers were busy offloading the poles when one of them slipped off and trapped his left hand. The injury affected a main nerve leading to severe bleeding, police and witnesses said.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials said he had profusely bled leading to his death.

The police visited the scene and hospital as part of the probe into the tragedy while the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere along Jogoo Road in Nairobi, one Nelly Wambylwa, 24 was killed in an accident.

Police said the woman was crossing the road on Wednesday night when she was hit by a speeding car. The car did not stop at the scene and efforts to trace it are ongoing, police said.

Police said the woman died on the spot before the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The fatal accident was among seven victims who died overnight in separate incidents in the country, police said adding the victims included three pedestrians, two riders and two pillion passengers.

At least 24 people were seriously injured in the accidents and included 11 riders, seven pillion passengers, two pedestrians, a driver and a pedal cyclist.

Authorities have raised an alarm over rising accidents in the country. More than 4,000 people are killed in accidents annually which officials term as alarming and have a negative impact on society. Thousands of other people are nursing wounds in hospitals following the accidents.