World Bank to Help Police Compile Traffic Accident Data

A team of World Bank transport specialists met top National Police Service officials in Nairobi to discuss how to collect and use traffic accident data.

The World Bank team was led by Economist Sveta Milusheva and held talks with Inspector General Japhet Koome and other top commanders. The meeting took place on Wednesday, September 13.

According to police headquarters, their discussion focused on modalities of collecting data on traffic accidents (crushes) to improve road safety in Kenya.

Also present during the meeting was Dr. Duncan Kibogong from the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).

Koome reiterated the commitment of NPS to continue collaborating with World Bank and NTSA to improve service delivery to the public.

Road accidents data are hardly used to improve running of traffic in the country.

More than 3,000 people are killed yearly in accidents in the country. Thousands others are left with serious injuries in the accidents.

These accidents data are supposed to help managers plan for better planning.

