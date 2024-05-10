World School Cross Country: Jerotich, Kipkosgei to Lead Kenyan Onslaught in the Global Sports Extravaganza

World U-20 Championship aces Joyline Jerotich and Phanuel Kipkosgei will spear head Kenyan team onslaught at the 2024 World School Cross Country Championships (WSCCC) at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi on Sunday.

The duo has already inspired the contingent of 61 runners that the country will parade in the global athletics extravaganza that will feature three categories; the U-12, U-15 and U-18 for both boys and girls.

Team mates who have been motivated by the duo are Calvin Muthii and Perminus Tinega who are all raring to go in the boys U-18 category.

“I have trained well, I feel fit, I’m smelling gold, I’m confident to excel in this championship,” Tinega declared.

The Kisii based athlete has always dreamt of being a world beater, he now firmly believes the time to be one is now!

“Hopefully, I’ll be a champion by weekend, probably with a sounding record to boot,” Tinega stated.

“I want to tell my peers back home in Kisii to continue training hard, let them be prepared to seize opportunities like this one I have now to jumpstart their career,” he added.

Just like Tinega, Muthii too is very inspired ahead of the forthcoming contest.

Muthii promised Kenyans a medal based on his current fitness stating: ” Because of the way I’m feeling my body, I’m confident of a top three finish in the race. Please, I urge Kenyans to come out in large numbers to support us on the day.”

While giving updates about the championship in Nairobi on Thursday, Race Local Organising Committee Chief Executive Officer Barnaba Korir stated: ” Going by the organisation that has been put in place, I’m confident this event is going to be memorable not only to the participating athletes but to the over 460 delegates expected.

“Kenya hosting this high level championship is a sure bet that the future of athletics is well secured in this country.”

Kenyan team Head of Delegation Nelson Sifuna assured the country of a resounding victory saying he is leading a very brave and organised outfit that is out to display a very memorable battle in the challenge.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Chairman Kipchumba Maiyo said he is proud by the line up presented by Kenya for the event saying it’s a strong squad that was selected all the way from the grassroots.

“There was no short cut in the selections, we followed the right channel. This contingent will show the rest of the world what kind of metal Kenya is made of,”underlined Maiyo.

The International School Sports Federation (ISF) Event Director Uros Savic stated the Championship is more than just sports as it will act as an educational trip to the participating students.

“Even though we will have no prize money for the categories contested, the cross country will leave a legacy on the students, it will teach them some of the values needed to excel in life,” Savic underscored.

Preparations for the Sunday championship is now at a supersonic speed with already 419 participants (from the expected 460 delegates ) from 21 countries already confirmed for the contest.

Athletes from Chile docked into the country yesterday (Thursday) morning. Other nations that were expected in the course of the day included Ireland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Italy and England. Last arrivals are expected today (Friday).

The countries that have thus far sent their representatives include hosts Kenya, Chile, Uganda, Qatar, China, England, Ireland, Morocco, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Namibia, Mexico, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Nigeria, Croatia, Turkey, Luxembourg and Uganda.

Their arrival was preceded by that of the IISF President Laurent Petrynka, who spearhead’s the global governing body for school sports.

The Frenchman is part of a high-powered delegation that will be spectating the Sunday’s competition, which will be held on African soil for the second time since 2000 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kenya athletics team line up for the World School Cross Country Championship

Boys under 12 (1.1km)

1. Ezron Kimurgor (Rift Valley)

2. Benjamin Shikuku (Rift Valley)

3. Dominic Nyambuto (Nyanza)

4. Joshua Cherobo (Western)

5. Edwin Odinga (Western)

6. Fobian Kiplangat (Western)

7. Joshua Kiplimo (Western)

8. Dennis Kipiwot (Rift Valley)

9. Jaffin Ronny (Western)

10. Derrick Shikuku (Western)

Girls Under 12 (1.1km)

1. Dorcas Chelagat (Rift Valley)

2. Belinda Chepkorir (Western)

3. Joyline Jerotich (Western)

4. Sheila Chepkosgei (Rift Valley)

5. Mitchel Chebet (Western)

6. Ruth Cherotich (Western)

7. Abigael Chelimo (Western)

8. Rita Chemutai (Western)

9. Sheila Chepkoech (Rift Valley)

10. Ivy Chepkosgei (Rift Valley)

Boys under 15 (3.3km)

1. Benson Kilongosi (Rift Valley)

2. Peter Lumoryon (Rift Valley)

3. Dennis Kiprop (Rift Valley)

4. Solomon Kiprono (Rift Valley)

5. Dan Kibet (Western)

6. Samuel Otuta (Rift Valley)

7. Cleophas Koromon (Rift Valley)

8. Victor Kibet (Rift Valley)

9. Ian Kipkoech (Elgeyo Marakwet)

10. Davis Ingila (Western)

Girls Under 15 (2.2km)

1. Faith Jeptum (Rift Valley)

2. Jane Nangari (Rift Valley)

3. Sandra Chepchumba (Rift Valley)

4. Gloria Chelimo (Rift Valley)

5. Hazel Kipyegon (Rift Valley)

6. Faith Chepkirui (Rift Valley)

7. Esther Mwihaki (Rift Valley)

8. Ebra Chebet (Rift Valley)

9. Clare Cheruto (Rift Valley)

10. Mitchel Jepchumba (Rift Valley)

Boys Under 18 (5.5km)

1. Phanuel Kipkosgei (Rift Valley)

2. Nelson Simiren (Eastern)

3. Bavin Muthii (Central)

4. Kelvin Kiprop (Rift Valley)

5. Bernard Kikumbi (Eastern)

6. Brian Kiptoo Ng’etich (Rift Valley)

7. Perminus Tinega (Nyanza)

8. Elly Kiplimo (Western)

9. Victor Kiptum (Rift Valley)

10. Rooney Balala (Nyanza)

*Girls Under 18 (3.3km)*

1. Diana Chepkemoi

2. Joyline Chepkemoi (Rift Valley)

3. Mirriam Chemtai (Rift Valley)

4. Dorcas Chepkwemoi (Western)

5. Mary Nyaboke (Nyanza)

6. Abigael Chebet (Rift Valley)

7. Dorcas Isoe (Nyanza)

8. Mirriam Wangui (Rift Valley)

9. Venenza Chebet (Western)

10. Sheila Chepngeno (Rift Valley)