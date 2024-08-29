X Challenges Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes Over Alleged Censorship Orders

X has boldly challenged Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, anticipating an imminent order that could lead to the platform’s shutdown in Brazil.

The company asserts that de Moraes has issued unlawful directives to censor political adversaries, including an elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl. X claims that its legal representative in Brazil faced threats of imprisonment and had her bank accounts frozen after resigning.

According to X, its legal challenges have been dismissed or ignored, with other Supreme Court justices either unwilling or unable to step in.

While X acknowledges Brazil’s sovereignty, it refuses to comply with what it describes as illegal demands from de Moraes.

X states:

“Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not secretly comply with unlawful orders.”

The company has pledged to make all of the judge’s demands and related court documents publicly available, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding freedom of speech worldwide.

In support of X, Rep. María Elvira Salazar has called on Brazil to respect freedom of speech, warning of the dangerous implications of attempts to shut down social media platforms like X.

Salazar stated:

“The U.S. Congress is watching.

Today it’s Elon and X, but go down this road, and no speech is ever safe again.

The government of Brazil has lost its way.

As Chairwoman of the Subcommittee of the Americas on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I will make sure every member of U.S. Congress and American companies know it’s too dangerous to do business in Brazil.”