EU Pledges Continued Support For Ukraine Until Lasting Peace Is Achieved

The European Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace is reached.

During a meeting in Munich on Friday, February 14, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a statement, the European Commission said the two leaders assured Zelenskyy of continued and stable support for Ukraine, emphasizing that only a just and lasting peace would ensure the country’s sovereignty and prosperity while strengthening security in both Ukraine and Europe.

Von der Leyen and Costa also highlighted the need to enhance Ukraine’s position ahead of any future negotiations and provide the country with strong security guarantees.

They stressed the importance of increasing Europe’s defense spending and capabilities to reinforce Ukraine’s armed forces.

Additionally, the EU leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union, signaling stronger political and economic ties between Ukraine and the bloc.