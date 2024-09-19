You Have 10 Days to Change Medical Scheme, Gov’t Tells Kenyans

Kenyans and users of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) services have at least ten days to change the scheme as the government remains determined to roll out the new medical insurance scheme under the Social Health Authority (SHA) by the October 1, 2024.

This is despite existing legal challenges.

Those seeking to use the scheme have to register for the SHA, or risk missing out on health insurance cover.

Under the scheme, all Kenyans, both contributors and dependents, are required to enroll to enjoy the health cover.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai said the last reimbursement under NHIF will lapse on the night of September 30, 2024.

“Anybody who goes to hospital, is treated, discharged, inpatient or outpatient, effective 1st of October will be treated under the Social Health Authority benefits,” said Kimtai.

According to the ministry, Kenyans must be registered by the end of this month as members of the Social Health Insurance scheme.

Individuals can register by themselves or at different health facilities across the country.

“We have also made a provision that if you reach the hospital, in case of an emergency and you have not registered by that time, which we are not encouraging, there will be an agent who would have been appointed by SHA to take care of the registration,” said Kimtai.

Employers will be required to remit what has been NHIF deductions from employees to the new scheme under the Social Health Authority.

“We have notified the employers on the process of how to register using the employers’ portal so that they are able to remit the employees’ salary for the month of October to go not to NHIF but to SHA,” Kimtai said.

The ministry had last week reported that 1.2 million Kenyans had registered with the Social Health Authority.

Already the Cabinet has endorsed the planned transition.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said at grassroots level where we people may not be able to get to the nearest health care facilities in good time, it is important to utilise the community health promoters at the bottom of the pyramid.

Council of Governors health committee chair Muthomi Njuki said they normally have campaigns whenever we have a situation and are determined to address the issue.

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa said the issue has been tried and tested in Kenya since 2003.

“The concept has been there, and so who else to implement it? This is our time to implement.”

The new medical scheme will see every salaried Kenyan to pay 2.75 percent of their income to the fund.

Kenyans who are not in formal employment will fill out a questionnaire to determine their annual income. They will then pay 2.75 per cent of this income, but not less than Sh300 every month.