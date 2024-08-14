Zach LaVine Siblings: Meet Chandi Leishman, Linda Carter and Camryn LaVine

Zach LaVine, born March 10, 1995, is an American professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

He was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

LaVine is a two-time NBA All-Star and won the Slam Dunk Contest twice.

He played college basketball at UCLA and won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team in 2020.

Siblings

Zach has three siblings, Chandi Leishman, Linda Carter and Camryn LaVine.

Chandi, his older sister, has been a supportive figure throughout Zach’s life and career.

She often speaks about the close-knit nature of their family and how they have encouraged one another through various challenges.

Linda Carter, Zach’s younger sister, shares a strong bond with him and has been involved in various family activities.

While she may not be as publicly known as Zach, she is a significant part of his support system, often cheering him on in his endeavors.

Camryn LaVine, the youngest sibling, looks up to Zach and is influenced by his success in basketball and sports.

The LaVine family dynamic is one of support, with each sibling encouraging the others in their pursuits.

College career

LaVine played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins during the 2013-2014 season.

In his freshman year, he participated in all 37 games, making one start and averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

LaVine showcased his scoring ability and athleticism, shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and recorded a season-high of 21 points against Nevada.

His performance at UCLA caught the attention of NBA scouts, leading him to declare for the NBA draft after just one season.

NBA career

LaVine began his NBA career when he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

His rookie season was marked by gradual development as he adjusted to the professional level.

Initially coming off the bench, LaVine showcased his athleticism and scoring ability, averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

He displayed flashes of potential, particularly with his explosive leaping ability and shooting range, which earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

During his second season, LaVine continued to improve, particularly as a scorer.

He averaged 14.0 points per game and demonstrated his versatility by playing both guard positions.

His breakout moment came when he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2015, where he wowed fans with his acrobatic dunks, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting young talents.

In June 2017, LaVine was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves.

This trade marked a new chapter in his career, as he became the focal point of a rebuilding Bulls team. However, LaVine was recovering from a torn ACL, which he had suffered in February 2017.

He made his return to the court in January 2018, scoring 14 points in his first game back, and gradually regained his form.

LaVine’s third season with the Bulls was a significant turning point. He averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

His scoring ability and improved playmaking made him a key player for the Bulls. During the 2020-2021 season, LaVine continued to ascend, earning his first NBA All-Star selection.

He averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, showcasing his ability to score from all areas of the court.

In 2022, LaVine was selected for his second consecutive All-Star Game, further establishing himself as one of the premier shooting guards in the league.

He averaged 24.8 points per game during the 2021-2022 season, demonstrating his consistency and scoring prowess.

Accolades

LaVine has received several accolades throughout his NBA career, highlighting his skills and contributions to the game.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star, selected in 2021 and 2022, recognizing him as one of the top players in the league.

LaVine also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in both 2015 and 2016, showcasing his exceptional athleticism and creativity.

In addition to his individual accolades, LaVine was a member of the USA Olympic team that competed in Tokyo in 2021, where he helped secure a gold medal.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2015, marking a successful start to his professional career.

Notably, LaVine achieved a career-high of 51 points in a game in 2023, further cementing his status as a premier scorer in the NBA.