Zambian-American influencer sentenced to 18 months for hate speech

A Zambian-American influencer and political vlogger has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hate speech for making insulting remarks about Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambian-born Ethel Chisono Edwards, who also holds US citizenship and works as an estate agent in New York, has a large following across various social media accounts. Known as “One Boss Lady”, she has become renowned for her rants about the president over the last two years.

The 42-year-old was arrested at Zambia’s main airport three months ago after arriving to attend her grandmother’s funeral.

She pleaded guilty in a magistrate’s court in the capital, Lusaka, and apologised to the president for her comments.

But Magistrate Webster Milumbe said the court had a duty to send a strong warning, noting that hate speech had become increasingly common.

Edwards, who has been in police custody since her arrest, was convicted under the Cyber Security Act and the Cyber Crimes Act – new legislation that came into effect this year.

She admitted to using a computer system to publish the offensive statements, acknowledged having no lawful excuse and conceded that her words were motivated by hatred.

Her lawyer, Joseph Katati, described Edwards as a remorseful first offender with potential.

He went on to detail how she was a breadwinner and philanthropist who sponsored a Zambian girls’ football team that would suffer from her imprisonment.

He also delivered a detailed public apology on her behalf.

“I want to unreservedly apologise to the president, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, his family, and the nation of Zambia for the words that I uttered against the president and for the negative effects that those words may have caused to the president, his family, and the nation at large,” it said.

Throughout her court appearances, Edwards appeared subdued – a stark contrast to her online persona.

The magistrate acknowledged Mr Katati’s plea for mitigation and said Edwards’s sentence would be effective from the time of her arrest.

Mr Katati said he had not yet received instructions from his client on whether to appeal against the sentence.

The jailing of the influencer has divided opinion in Zambia, with some saying it was necessary while others arguing that it violates freedom of speech.

Hichilema, who came to office in 2021, has abolished criminal defamation laws against the president, but Zambians still face prosecution under other laws.

In September, two men were sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to use witchcraft to kill President Hichilema.

