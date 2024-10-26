Zeke Nnaji Siblings: Getting to Know Maya

Ezekiel Tobechukwu “Zeke” Nnaji, born January 9, 2001, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an American professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats and was drafted 22nd overall by the Nuggets in 2020.

Nnaji has a notable high school career, leading Hopkins High School to a state title and earning recognition as a five-star recruit.

He became an NBA champion with the Nuggets in 2023 and has signed a four-year contract extension worth $32 million.

Siblings

Zeke has a younger sister named Maya, who played college basketball at Arizona for two years before deciding to focus on her education.

Additionally, his family includes an uncle, Obiora Nnaji, who played center at the University of Florida, and a cousin, Elvis Nnaji, who plays for the George Mason Patriots.

Career

Nnaji played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats, where he made a significant impact during his freshman year in the 2019-2020 season.

He averaged 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, showcasing his versatility as a forward/center.

His strong performance earned him several accolades, including the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Nnaji played a crucial role in helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA tournament, although the tournament was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2020 NBA Draft, Nnaji was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 22nd overall pick.

During his rookie season (2020-2021), he averaged around 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, showing flashes of potential as he adapted to the NBA game.

Nnaji often came off the bench and contributed to the team’s depth, gradually finding his place in the rotation.

As he progressed into the 2021-2022 season, Nnaji saw an increase in both playing time and production, averaging about 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting improved, making him a valuable asset for the Nuggets.

In the 2022-2023 season, he played a key role in helping the Nuggets secure their first NBA Championship in franchise history, contributing significantly during the playoffs and showcasing his skills on both ends of the court.

In July 2023, Nnaji signed a four-year contract extension worth approximately $32 million, reflecting the Nuggets’ confidence in his development and potential as a key player moving forward.

Known for his versatility as a big man, Nnaji can score inside and has developed a reliable jump shot, making him effective in pick-and-pop situations.

Defensively, he brings energy and can guard multiple positions due to his athleticism and length.

Accolades

Nnaji has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020.

He also received multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors during his freshman season.

In the NBA, Nnaji achieved the significant milestone of becoming an NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

His performance in college and the NBA has established him as a promising player, recognized for his contributions on both ends of the court.