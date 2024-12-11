Tragedy as Zetech University Student Dies by Suicide in Witeithie

Police are investigating an incident in which a 21-year-old student at the Zetech University died by suicide at an apartment he lived in Witeithie, Thika.

Police said Ryan Kitari’s body was Wednesday December 11 morning found hanging on the wall of the upper floor of the apartment he lived.

He was an education student at the Zetech University Mangu campus.

He left a suicide note in which he blamed failure to proceed for teaching practices in January 2025 for the move.

Other colleagues at the university and locals thronged the scene on Wednesday on learning about the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and picked the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The deceased posted the suicide message on his Facebook page where he detailed his struggles with financial hardship, academic pressure, and personal trauma.

The note also shed light on Ryan’s past, mentioning being raised by a single mother and the emotional scars from childhood molestation, which compounded his current struggles.

The incident has sparked conversations about the pressures faced by students, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds, and the impact of academic failures when coupled with financial distress.

Zetech University had not commented on the tragedy by the time we went to press.

Other colleagues took to the social media to mourn the death.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Elsewhere in Kahuro, Murang’a County, at Kirigo police station, a suspect identified as ideon Njuguna Kariuki, 41 hanged himself in the cells.

His body was found hanging from the ventilation grills tied with a piece of blanket. The suspect had been arrested at Wandia area by the area chief Wanjengi location over claims of defilement.

The suspect was the only person in the cells at the time of the incident.

The body was moved to Muriranjas sub-county hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.