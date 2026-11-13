Ziidi Trader Fuels Retail Participation in Quickmart’s Sh2.9 Billion IPO

Safaricom’s mobile investment platform, Ziidi Trader, has emerged as a major channel for retail participation in Quickmart’s initial public offering (IPO), accounting for approximately 60 per cent of applications in the share offer.

The IPO attracted about Sh2.9 billion from local retail investors, highlighting growing appetite among Kenyans to invest in local companies through accessible digital platforms.

Speaking during Quickmart’s listing ceremony, Capital Markets Authority Chairman Ugas Mohamed said the strong participation demonstrated the growing role of technology in widening access to Kenya’s capital markets.

Ziidi Trader’s contribution points to a shift in how ordinary investors access investment opportunities, with mobile-based platforms reducing some of the traditional barriers associated with participating in the capital markets.

The development also underscores the potential of digital financial services to broaden Kenya’s investor base by enabling more individuals to participate in opportunities that have historically attracted institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Quickmart’s successful IPO participation signals increasing retail investor interest in local investment opportunities and reinforces the role of technology in deepening participation in Kenya’s capital markets.

The growing uptake of mobile investment platforms such as Ziidi Trader could further support efforts to make capital market products more accessible to a wider segment of the Kenyan population.