    10 Dead in Matatu-Lorry Collision Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

    10 people have died after a matatu collided with a lorry along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

    According to Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi, the matatu was heading to Nauru while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction.

    Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident
    Matatu, Lorry Collide Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway. [Courtesy]
    The lorry is said to have lost control colliding with the 14-seater matatu that belongs to Farasi Sacco.

    Mr Ndanyi told reporters that the driver of the matatu died on the spot in the Monday morning incident.

    The driver of the lorry, he said, fled the scene of incident.

    “The accident happened at around 3.30 am. The police are currently clearing the scene to ensure traffic is flowing,” he said.

     

