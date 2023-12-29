10 More Suspects Charged in Sh3 Billion Kilifi College Scam, Released on Bond 

Ten more suspects in the Sh3 billion Kenya Utalii College case involving former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his then Principal Secretary were on Thursday charged before Malindi Law Courts.

The 10 include Allan Chenane, Joseph Rotich Cherutoi, Norah Mukuna, Eden Odhiambo, Ruth Sande, George Muya Njoroge, Morris Gitonga Njue, Dominic Motanya, Rebman Malala And James Mwangi Wairagu.

Balala and his co-accused are accused of improperly conferring a benefit to baseline Architects Limited Ujenzi consultants, Armitech consulting engineering and Westconsult consulting Engineers by resolving to engage private consultants against a cabinet decision which led to the irregular payment of Sh3.3 billion paid to the said firms.

They were presented before Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki where they pleaded not guilty

The defense counsels requested for the reasonable bond for their suspects, which the Prosecution did not, oppose.

The magistrate gave the suspects varying bonds

Allan Chenane and Joseph Rotich were released on a bond of Sh2 million with surety or a cash bail of Sh600,000.

Norah Mukuna, Eden Odhiambo, Ruth Sande and George Muya Njoroge were released on a bond of Sh750,000 with surety or a cash bill of Sh300,000.

Morris Gitonga Njue, Dominic Motanya, James Mwangi Wairagu and Rebman Malala were released on a bond of Sh3 million with surety or a cash bill of Sh800,000 while Florah Ngina Ngonze was represented by a lawyer who informed the court that she could not attend the court since she was admitted to the hospital.

The court issued summons for Nancy Siboe and Joseph Karanja Ndung’u who did not appear in court.

The case will be mentioned on January 11, 2024.

The suspects who have already taken plea were exempted from attending the court in January.

In the first count Balala and Leah Gwiyo were charged that on December 13, 2010, within Mombasa County, being the Minister and PS respectively in the Ministry of tourism and Wildlife, jointly used their offices to improperly confer a benefit to baseline Architects Limited Ujenzi consultants , Armitech consulting engineering and Westconsult consulting Engineers by resolving to engage private consultants against a cabinet decision which led to the irregular payment of Sh3.368,494,779.63 paid to the said firms.

The Payment was reportedly done in respect of request for proposal number CDTLT/003/2011-2012 for consultancy services for the design documentation supervision and contract management of the proposed Ronald Ngala Utalii College (RNUC).

On the Second count, the former CS and PS were charged that between July 1 2012 and June 30 2013, at the Catering Tourism and Development Levy Trustees offices within Nairobi County willfully failed to comply with the law relating to procurement to wit Section 26(3)(a) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2005 by approving payment of a sum of Sh159,361,444.00 which was not within the approved budget for financial year 2012/2013.