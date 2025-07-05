10 People Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across The Country

Ten people have died in separate road accidents that occurred overnight in different parts of the country, police have confirmed.

One of the deadliest accidents happened at around 5:30pm along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway at the Mulima Kiu area. A vehicle heading towards Mombasa veered off its lane and collided with six other vehicles. Police said the driver failed to stay in the correct traffic lane, leading to a multiple car crash in which three passengers died on the spot.

Another accident was reported on the Kisii-Oyugis Road near the Riverside area, where several people were injured. Details about the exact number of casualties are still being compiled by authorities.

In Nairobi, a hit-and-run incident occurred at around 3:30am along Juja Road near the Shell petrol station. Police said the victim, a male pedestrian, died after being struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene and the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

In Kajiado, a cart pusher was hit by a private car in the Millennium area. He was rushed to hospital but died shortly after. Police said the man had not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died following a head-on collision with a vehicle along Enterprise Road near Road A junction. The rider was reportedly heading in the wrong direction when he collided with an Isuzu NQR vehicle coming from Likoni. He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Luben Health Care Centre where he was pronounced dead.