10 Women Legislators Graduate from Parliamentary Gender Equality Programme

Ten women lawmakers from both the National Assembly and the Senate have graduated from the Parliamentary Practices Mainstreaming Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Programme.

The programme was offered by the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST) in partnership with McGill University. The partnership began in 2016 and has since produced several flagship courses, including Contemporary Issues in Parliamentary Governance and the GEWE Programme.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Boss. Delivering the Speaker’s message, she described the course as an “incubator of equitable and progressive governance.”

Boss reflected on her own leadership journey, saying the challenges she faced as a woman entering public life motivated her to pursue further education and champion gender issues. She said these experiences strengthened her resolve to help more women rise in leadership.

She added that when women legislate, “they legislate for society as a whole,” and stressed that gender mainstreaming must happen across all sectors, not just in Parliament.

The 11-week virtual programme, held from May to August 2025, combined global expertise with Kenyan parliamentary experience. It trained members on gender-responsive policy, institutional reforms, and legislation focused on communities.

CPST Board Chairperson Rachael Ameso Amollo congratulated the graduates for completing the intensive course while balancing busy professional and family responsibilities. She also reaffirmed the Parliamentary Service Commission’s commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive working environment.

Ameso called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence into CPST programmes to support better decision-making in Parliament.

“AI presents enormous opportunities, and investing in tailored training is essential for strengthening parliamentary effectiveness,” she said.

She reminded the graduates that the programme is “a call to action,” urging them to use the knowledge gained to advance gender equality in their law-making roles.

The graduates are: Sen. Joyce Korir, MP Beatrice Elachi, MP Martha Wangari, Sen. Veronica Maina, Sen. Tabitha Mutinda, Sen. Agnes Muthama, Sen. Hamida Kibwana, MP (CS) Irene Mayaka, Sabina Chege, and Sen. Esther Okenyuri.