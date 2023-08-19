10-Year Sentence Handed To Drug Dealer Linked To Actor Michael K. Williams’ Fatal Overdose

A drug dealer charged with providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of renowned actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, hailing from Aibonito, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs in April and received his sentence from Manhattan Federal Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Williams, celebrated for his portrayal of the compelling character Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed series “The Wire,” tragically succumbed to an overdose in September 2021 at his Brooklyn penthouse.

Cartagena, whose drug-related charges included supplying the heroin that Williams had ingested, was captured on a security camera conducting the illicit deal on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The actor’s battle with drug addiction was a well-known struggle. His untimely demise occurred shortly after his interaction with Cartagena, highlighting the lethal nature of the drugs involved.

Also Read: Brazil Police To Probe Former President Bolsonaro’s Bank Accounts

Beyond his iconic work on “The Wire,” Williams had also made a mark in the entertainment industry through films and series such as “Boardwalk Empire.”

Calls for clemency on behalf of Cartagena came from both Williams’ family and industry colleagues. Notably, “The Wire” creator David Simon advocated for leniency, citing Williams’ acknowledgment of his own responsibility in his drug-related issues.

Cartagena, facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the potential for up to 40 years behind bars, was met with recommendations of 12 and 20 years from prosecutors and the probation department, respectively.

Judge Abrams deemed these suggestions excessively high, affirming that the 10-year sentence served as an appropriate middle ground.

Expressing remorse for Williams’ tragic death, Cartagena stated, “I am very sorry for my actions. When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life.”

Williams’ lifeless body was discovered by his nephew within his penthouse apartment in Williamsburg. Subsequent investigations unveiled a package containing drugs in the apartment, further substantiating the drug-related nature of his passing.

Prosecutors underscored that Cartagena and his associates continued to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin even after Williams’ demise. Ultimately apprehended in Puerto Rico in February 2022, Cartagena’s arrest marked the culmination of an ongoing pursuit for justice.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the connection between Cartagena’s actions and Williams’ death, stating, “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena. Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Cartagena has also been ordered to serve five years of supervised release, marking the conclusion of a somber chapter in the aftermath of Michael K. Williams’ passing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...