12 envoys back new IEBC team, urge strong support for electoral body

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 12 countries welcomed the appointment of Kenya’s new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and commissioners.

In a joint statement issued on July 15, the diplomats reaffirmed the importance of independent institutions in safeguarding democracy.

“We welcome the appointment of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and commissioners,” the statement read.

They emphasised the IEBC’s “foundational role in safeguarding the integrity of Kenya’s electoral processes and ensuring public confidence in democratic outcomes.”

The envoys underscored that independent institutions are critical to upholding constitutional provisions, especially those guaranteeing “free, fair, and credible elections.”

They also expressed confidence in the new IEBC team, urging them to “carry out their mandate with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism in service to all Kenyans.”

The envoys called on Parliament and the National Treasury to support the IEBC with “timely and sufficient budgetary support” for effective and independent operations.

They also urged institutions to “take the necessary steps to ensure all eligible citizens can register as voters and participate in the electoral process.”

“We stand ready, working in partnership, to further strengthen electoral systems and bolster public trust in Kenya’s democratic institutions,” the diplomats said.

The statement was jointly issued by the embassies and high commissions of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, the UK, the US, Sweden, and Finland.

The IEBC had operated without a full team since the departure of the former chair, Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu, Abdi Guliye, and Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya.

In Gazette Notice dated July 10, 2025, Ruto appointed Erastus Edung Ethekon as the new Chairperson of the IEBC for a six-year term.

The appointment and swearing in of new commissioners is expected to jumpstart critical reforms and preparations ahead of the 2027 General Election.