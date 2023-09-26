12 NIS Sacco Employees Linked To Sh160 million Fraud Face 232 Charges

Twelve employees linked to the disappearance of Sh160 million from National Intelligence Services’ (NIS) Njiwa Sacco were Monday presented at the Kahawa Law Court.

The prosecution presented a 57 page charge sheet with 232 charges against the accused.

The charges range from abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, stealing by servant forgery among others.

The 12 staff members through lawyer Danstan Omari challenged the charges on grounds that the charge sheet was defective.

While dismissing an application by the 12 who are expected to take plea over the disappearance of Sh160 million from the savings society, the court noted that there are no guidelines laid out in the number of charges the prosecution has to put in a charge sheet.

Among them include Amos Kipchumba who was the internal auditor, the loans manager Violet Wali, the accountant Caren Langat and system analysts Hamisi Zaunga and Miriam Nthenya.

Others are a teller identified as Nicodemus Osiemo, Eric Rono from Sure-step Systems, Moses Ntoinya, a NIS officer who allegedly colluded with the Sacco staff to siphon the funds, Tony Wabomba a former employee of the Njiwa Sacco society, Karen Jepkemboi, Daniel Mweteri and Sammy Afubwa.

The court was told that Mirriam Nthenya fell ill while in cell and was taken to Agha Khan Hospital where she is admitted and receiving treatment.

She was granted a personal bond of Sh10 million by the court.

