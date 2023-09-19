13 People Shot and Killed in Multiple Incidents Across South Africa

A wave of violence swept through South Africa over the weekend, leaving a trail of death and injury as 13 people were shot and killed in multiple incidents across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Eastern Cape.

In one horrifying incident, six lives were tragically lost at a tavern in Daveyton, Gauteng, with an additional 17 individuals rushed to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

“It was chaos. There were people screaming, and I saw my friend get hit,” recalled Sipho Dlamini, a witness to the tavern shooting.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives in another tavern shooting in Kwanyamazane, Mpumalanga, with 15 others sustaining injuries and requiring medical treatment.

“We were enjoying our evening when these gunmen stormed in and started shooting randomly. It was terrifying,” shared Nomsa Ngwenya, who narrowly escaped the attack.

In a separate tragedy, five individuals were gunned down at a house in Gelvandale, Nelson Mandela Bay. The victims, three men and two women, all resided in the backyard of a residence on Koedoe Street. This mass shooting has triggered an investigation by Eastern Cape police, who are treating the case as murder.

“This is a horrific crime scene. We are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice,” stated Captain Thabo Ndlovu, a lead investigator on the case.

The circumstances surrounding these brutal attacks remain shrouded in mystery, as authorities work tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to these acts of violence.

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial in solving these crimes,” emphasized Lieutenant Colonel Zanele Mvulana, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service.

No suspects have been apprehended as of yet, and the motives behind these attacks remain unclear.

Also Read: South Africa Reports Increase in Household and Individual Crimes

The escalation in shooting incidents has raised concerns among law enforcement officials. Chad Thomas, an expert from IRS Forensic Investigations, pointed to several factors contributing to this surge in violence, including the accessibility of firearms, the smuggling of weapons across porous borders, and theft of weapons from various sources.

Thomas emphasized that criminals appear to be emboldened by a perceived lack of consequences for their actions, stemming from issues such as the inability to effectively arrest, investigate, and prosecute due to capacity constraints within the criminal justice system.

In light of these incidents, the South African police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the apprehension of the perpetrators.

“We need the community’s support to put an end to this violence. Together, we can make our streets safer,” declared Lieutenant General Thandiwe Zulu, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng.

They have provided the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111, and encourage citizens to use the MYSAPSAPP to share information anonymously.

