Drama as 13 Suspects, Including Kware Serial Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Escape from Gigiri Police Cells

Police launched a fresh hunt on a serial killer who escaped from custody in unclear circumstances in Nairobi.

Collins Jumaisi, a suspected serial killer linked to 42 murder incidents is among the escapees from Gigiri police cells.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning.

The others are Eritreans who had been detained there pending repatriation to their country.

Police came to know of it as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea.

The suspects had apparently cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident saying a fresh hunt had been launched on the suspect and others.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

Top police officers in the city rushed to the scene on getting the news.

Jumaisi was high value suspect and had been remanded there pending plea taking on Friday.

Police were last Friday granted seven more days to detain three suspects including Jumaisi linked to the Kware killings.

The three suspects are Jumaisi Khalusha, Amos Momanyi, and Moses Ogembo.

Khalusha is the prime suspect in the bizarre killings reported a month ago at a quarry within Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate. He claimed to have killed up to 42 women.

The investigating officer told the court that they have been able to identify six people from body parts recovered from the quarry, and they are likely to charge the suspects with the murder of the victims after the six files have been perused by the DPP for further guidance.

Amin said the suspect revealed he killed 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, when he murdered his last victim.

Amin said the suspect said his first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death, and dismembered before dumping her remains in the dumpsite.

This was after they disagreed on how she ran down businesses he had opened for her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumpsite all murdered between 2022 and as recent of July 11, 2024,” said Amin.

“The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site. From the interrogation, all his victims have been murdered in the same style.”

Amin added that Jumaisi was arrested in Kayole after officers from the DCI and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a joint operation.