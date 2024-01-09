15 Killed in Accident Involving Bus, Van on Nakuru-Eldoret Highway 

At least 15 people were Tuesday morning killed in a grisly accident involving a bus and 14-seater matatu along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, police said.

The victims included eight adults and seven children including five girls.

At least 38 others escaped unhurt in the crash, police said.

Police said the accident happened at about 2.45 am at Twin Bridge area and involved a bus belonging to Classic Kings of Congo and North Ways Shuttle Toyota matatu.

This shot to more than 20, the number of people killed in separate accidents in two days in the country, police said.

Police said all those who were onboard the van died.

Three of the passengers on the bus were seriously injured while ten others had slight injuries.

Police from Mau Summit attended the scene and helped to move the injured to the Molo Hospital.

Rift Valley police boss Tom Odero said police are investigating the incident.

“We have lost 15 people. Others are injured and are in hospitals,” he said.

He appealed to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads to prevent road crashes.

On Monday, four people were killed in two separate accidents.

One of the accidents happened along the Isinya-Kitengela Road involving a matatu and a stalled lorry, police said.

Another one had died alone the Narok-Bomet highway involving two vehicles.

Police said the deceased was a matatu driver.

The accident happened in Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road and involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry after a head-on collision.

The accident happened at about 1 am as the matatu was headed for Nairobi.