16 Bodies Collected Separately Following Floods, Police Say

At least 16 bodies were Thursday collected separately as rains were being experienced in parts of the country.

More than 100 people have been reported to various police stations as missing. Search and rescue missions are ongoing, police said.

The incidents were reported separately, officials said.

The first one was reported in Maji Mazuri area, Baringo County where a rider was swept by raging waters. Two pillion passengers were saved.

In Nakuru’s Bondeni area, a body was retrieved from a swimming pool after a drowning incident at a hotel. He was identified as David Njuguna, 23 and a student at Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology. The deceased was at the said facility on attachment.

In Naromoru, Nyeri, the lifeless body of a girl aged 16 was recovered after a drowning incident. In Elgeyo Marakwet, police said they recovered the body of a man from a pool of water in the Sengwer area.

In Meru, Giaki area, a decomposed body of a man was retrieved from River Kathita area. In Meru again a body of a woman was found on Mbeti river while in Ishiara, Embu the body of a woman was also retrieved from River Ena.

According to police, officers in Miles 46, Magadi, Kajiado County the body of a 20-year-old man was found in a flooded river after drowning.

In Turkana’s Nabute village, the body of a 20-year-old man was found on the banks of a seasonal river. Police in Nyandarua said the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a river in Engineer area. Another body of a man who drowned alongside the woman is missing, police said.

In Thika’s Makongeni area, the body of one Peter Kathinji, 70 was found at a sewage line after being swept there. Police said they also found the decomposing body of a man in the bushes of Lopurkou in Lochwa Sub-Location, Turkana County.

In Rumuruti area, Laikipia County, the body of a man was found in river Kisiri and identified as that of Moses Ekale, 22.

According to police, the body of John Karakacha, 22 who had been missing was found in Mugoya dam in Soy, Uasin Gishu. In Kapsabet, Nandi, the body of Norman Kipleting, 18 was found in the Amai River while in Kitui’s Kalundu area, a four-year-old girl drowned in a borehole. Her body was retrieved after the tragedy.

The bodies were taken to mortuaries for identification and autopsy.

The weatherman said Friday marks the beginning of the weekend until Sunday, May 5 and forecasted to

receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over 33 Counties including Nairobi.

Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines.

Most parts of the North Eastern (Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera), South Eastern (Kitui, Makueni, Taita, Taveta, Tana River) regions are forecasted to be generally dry however the continuous heavy rains in the Central region and the overflow of the

Seven Forks Dams poses potential flooding in the Tana Delta impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties. Despite sunny intervals in the Coast region, Tropical Cyclone Hidaya is forecasted to bring strong winds and large ocean waves, with heavy rainfall starting.

The Ministry of interior said at least 210 people have lost their lives due to severe weather conditions, 100 people are currently missing and a total of 33,100 households have been displaced affecting approximately 165,500 people.

A total of115 camps have been set up across 19 Counties hosting 27,586 people and approximately 196,296 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Some 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods. The ministry said essential food supplies of rice and beans totaling 336,000 kilograms have been distributed to support affected communities in Busia, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru and Murang’a Counties.

A nationwide assessment of all dams has been conducted and 192 dams were identified to be high risk in Central (60), Eastern (39), Rift Valley (29), Coast (22), Western (21), Nairobi (12), North Eastern (5), and Nyanza (4).

A 24-hour evacuation notice effective May 2, 2024 was issued to settlements in 33 Counties that are within 178 of these high-risk dams and water reservoirs.

“All persons residing within the 30-meter riparian corridor of rivers and other water courses across the country have been ordered to vacate immediately for their safety.”

“Mandatory evacuation along rivers in Nairobi County (Mathare, Ngong and Nairobi Rivers) is ongoing with the Government facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected,” the statement said.