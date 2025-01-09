1,693 Students Score Straight As, 246,391 Qualify For University In 2024 KCSE

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results on Thursday, January 9, at the New Mitihani House in South C, Nairobi.

In his address, CS Ogamba revealed an increase in candidates, with 6.89% more students sitting for the KCSE in 2024 compared to 2023. Out of the total, 1,693 candidates scored a straight A, while 246,391 candidates attained the minimum university entry grade of C+.

Exam Results Breakdown

According to the results, the following grades were recorded:

1,693 students scored an A.

students scored an A. 7,743 students attained an A-.

students attained an A-. 19,150 students achieved a B+.

students achieved a B+. 43,120 scored a B.

scored a B. 75,347 earned a B-.

earned a B-. 99,338 received a C+.

The Ministry of Education maintained the university entry grade at C+ despite earlier rumors of a proposed change to B-. The Ministry dismissed the viral claims as baseless, reaffirming the existing threshold for university admissions.

How to Check KCSE 2024 Results

Students, parents, and teachers can access the results through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal.

Visit the KNEC Portal

Log on to results.knec.ac.ke, the official platform for checking results. Input Candidate Details

Enter the index number and one of the names registered during KCSE registration. If the information is correct, the results will be displayed. Get the Official Result Slip

Candidates can collect their official result slips from their schools or examination centers. It’s essential to verify the details for accuracy, including names and grades. Errors must be reported to KNEC within a month. No SMS Option

Unlike previous years, the SMS option for checking results has been discontinued. This decision follows complaints about inaccuracies in the service.

The 2024 KCSE was conducted from October 22 to November 22 across 10,755 centers nationwide. To enhance integrity, KNEC introduced personalized exam papers that included candidate details such as names and index numbers.

Special courts were also established to address exam malpractice cases. Despite these measures, allegations of cheating and teacher involvement in irregularities emerged. The exams were further marred by challenges such as low pay for invigilators and tragic incidents involving students.