    Dagoretti High School Closed Indefinitely After Students’ Unrest

    Andrew Walyaula
    Dagoretti High School in Nairobi County was Monday closed indefinitely following students unrest.

    Several students were admitted to different hospitals as a result of the melee that rocked the school Sunday night.

    Officials said the closure was meant to ensure the safety of the students at large.

    During the incident, the learners vandalized and damaged properties l before the administration resolved to send them home.

    More police officers were Monday deployed to the school following the fight between two groups of students at the institution.

    Police said at least 11 students were injured when they clashed over a basketball match they were playing.

    The incident happened on Sunday evening but boiled over into the night and turned religious.

    The groups used sticks and stones to attack each other in the chaos.

    Police said they established that the students were playing basketball in the school when a dispute erupted between two students, form one and form four.

    This led to fighting between Sudanese students with Kenyan students.

    As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

    Police said more chaos was reported on Sunday night which now turned religious.

    More police were deployed to the area to help quell the violence.

    Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed there.

    It was then a decision was made to close the school indefinitely.

