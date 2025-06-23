17-year-old girl arrested over murder of three-year-old girl outside a church in Nakuru

Police are holding a teenage girl over the murder of a minor outside a church in Kiugoine, Nakuru County.

The deceased girl aged about 3 years was strangled outside the PCEA church on Sunday June 22. The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Police said CCTV footage from neighboring homes was reviewed and revealed that the perpetrator, a woman, had lured the victim from the church to the scene, where she strangled her.

Police said the 17-year-old was later traced and arrested in Judea Village, Menengai Sub-Location over the incident.

The police team also recovered the clothes the suspect wore during the commission of the offence as well as the piece of cloth used to commit the heinous act.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The teenage girl was expected in court on Monday where police said they will make a miscellaneous application to hold her as they investigate the murder.

In Mutuati, Meru County, one Daniel Kailikya, 53 was stabbed and killed by an assailant during an altercation. Police said the assailant escaped the scene soon after the murder.

In Mumbuni, Machakos County, one Peter Musembi, 60 was found murdered and his body abandoned on a footpath.

A bloodstained stone was found at the scene where the body lay, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

In, Chango, Vihiga County, a worker at a local hospital identified as Fred Obiri, 27 was attacked and killed in a robbery.

The victim was walking home when the incident happened, police said. The suspects robbed him his wallet with an unknown amount of money and a mobile phone before escaping and after injuring him in the head.

The deceased worked as a physiotherapist at Mungoma Hospital, police said. No arrest has been made so far and police said they are investigating the murder.

The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending autopsies and investigations.