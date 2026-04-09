175 health facilities receive life-saving newborn equipment to promote maternal child health

At least 175 health facilities across 31 counties received essential maternal and newborn care equipment, strengthening hospitals’ and health centers’ capacity to manage complications during delivery and in the first hours of life.

The equipment, distributed between March 18 and March 27, includes 143 neonatal warmers, 550 nebulizers, and 541 pulse oximeters, targeting high-volume facilities with shortages of critical tools needed to support safe deliveries and newborn care.

This effort is part of the United States government’s contribution to the ongoing rapid results initiative to accelerate the reduction of maternal and newborn mortality led by the Ministry of Health. Current estimates indicate that approximately 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and a neonatal mortality rate of 21 deaths per 1,000 live births are recorded in Kenya annually, with many deaths associated with complications during pregnancy and childbirth and early infancy, as well as challenges in accessing timely, quality care.

“In many facilities, the challenge is not demand for services. It is in having the right tools at the right time. We are therefore grateful for this support because this equipment will make the difference between life and death for a newborn requiring immediate support and go a long way in helping us respond to emergencies,” said

Stephen Kuria, Acting County Executive Committee Member for Health, on behalf of Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika.

The initiative, valued at approximately Sh50.9 million (393,717 USD), forms part of broader U.S.-supported efforts to strengthen Kenya’s health system and expand access to quality health care, particularly in underserved areas.

The U.S. Government has invested more than 294 million USD in Kenya’s health sector this year, supporting national priorities across HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, polio, maternal and child health, and global health security.

“Ensuring that facilities have essential equipment is one of the most practical ways of improving outcomes for mothers and newborns,” said Susan Burns, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya. “Through our collaboration with the Government of Kenya, we are supporting health facilities to deliver timely, lifesaving care where it is needed most.”

The distribution coincided with the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference held in Kenya from March 23-27, reinforcing shared efforts to strengthen frontline services and reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The equipment will be distributed in Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Narok, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Vihiga, Wajir, and West Pokot.