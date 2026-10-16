19 Arrested as Police Recover Illicit Brew in Machakos

Police have arrested 19 suspects following an intelligence-led raid on a homestead in Misuuni Village, Mumbuni Location, Machakos County, where officers recovered illicit alcohol and brewing materials.

The operation was conducted by officers from Machakos Police Station on August 15 as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brews.

During the raid, police recovered 60 litres of chang’aa, 710 litres of kang’ara, 25 kilogrammes of ammonium chloride and 10 kilogrammes of sugar.

Officers also seized assorted brewing equipment believed to have been used in the production of the illicit alcohol.

The 19 suspects were arrested and taken to Machakos Police Station, where they were held pending arraignment.