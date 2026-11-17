A 19-year-old man died after being attacked by suspected members of a rival gang during violent clashes in Laini Saba, Kibra, Nairobi.

Police said Evans Muteve succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by two men armed with a machete and a club.

According to police, the incident followed clashes between two rival groups identified as ‘Nane Nane’ and ‘Western Group’, both operating in Laini Saba.

The groups reportedly fought on November 15, at around 9pm, forcing Muteve, who was allegedly affiliated with the Nane Nane group, to flee.

However, two members of the rival Western Group reportedly pursued him and caught up with him at the Affordable Housing site opposite Laini Saba, where they allegedly attacked him, inflicting serious head injuries.

His parents rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects who were subsequently arrested at Kenyatta National Hospital, where they had reportedly gone to seek treatment.

Another victim was also found receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining a cut to the head during the same clashes. He was reported to be in fair condition.

The deceased’s body was processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers and preserved at the mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police have launched investigations into the murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was discovered lying by the roadside in Dandora Phase IV, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Gabriel Mukoko Njama, was found dead at Migin­go Court on Monday morning, November 16, with multiple deep cut injuries to his head and neck.

According to police report, officers from Dandora Police Station responded to the scene at around 10.01am after receiving information about a dead body lying by the roadside.

The deceased was identified by his brother who told police that Gabriel hailed from Abusiekwe Location, Bunyore Sub-County, Vihiga County.

His brother further informed investigators that the deceased had no permanent place of residence or known source of livelihood.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the killing, including the motive and identity of the perpetrators, had not been established.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.