2 Nabbed, Sh4 Million and 244 Grams of Cocaine Recovered in Buruburu

At least two suspected drug mules were Thursday arrested in an anti narcotics police operation in Harambee, Buruburu and cocaine valued at about Sh2 million found on them.

The two were also found with more than Sh4 million in cash, three test tubes and a digital weighing machine, police said.

The cash was in US dollars ($12,600), 15 Euros, Tzshs 24,000, 10,000 Angolan Kwanza and Sh509,495.

The money was kept in a drawer in the house, police said adding they are looking for more suspects.

They had packages of 18 pellets of cocaine weighing 244 grams.

All indications were they were to be transported elsewhere.

The operation, recoveries and arrests come two days after police raided a popular den in Ngara popularly known as Kwa Mathe wa Ngara and arrested four suspects.

The owner of the den Nancy Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu is yet to be arrested, police said adding they are looking for her.

Read: At Least 3 Suspects Arrested, Bhang Valued at Sh13 Million Recovered in Ngara

The suspects were found with 26 sacks of bhang, Sh13.4 million in cash, four cartons of Oris containing 200 pieces of cigarettes, one carton containing 200 pieces of High-class cigarettes, 173 packaged sweets and a carton of suspected weed cookies.

The cash was said to have been hidden under a bed.

The suspects were Wednesday presented before a court at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where the prosecution successfully asked for more time to hold them.

The court allowed police to detain them until August 21 when the case will be mentioned.

The court ordered the Sh13.4 million that was recovered be kept at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Police say they are seeing a spike in cases of trafficking and consumption of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

This has prompted a major operation in major places.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...