At Least 3 Suspects Arrested, Bhang Valued at Sh13 Million Recovered in Ngara

At least three drug mules were arrested and 25 sacks of bhang were recovered in a police operation in Ngara area, Nairobi.

The raid was staged Tuesday morning by a team of officers from a transnational organized crime unit that raided a store at Kariowa slums Ngara area owned by a known drug trafficker.

The woman was identified as Nancy Kigunzu.

Police said they had information the suspects were repackaging the narcotics for distribution in the city.

The sacks had arrived in the city from western part of the country when police staged the raid.

Detectives from the Anti Narcotics Unit joined the probe and took the three suspects found there to custody for processing.

There have been complaints the area is one of key distribution centres in the city.

Most of the bhang that originate western Kenya and Ethiopia usually end up in Ngara and Mathare slums for further distribution to other markets.

Police say there has been an increase in incidents of seizure of the narcotics in the recent past.

On August 4, police in Moyale seized 500 kilograms of bhang and arrested one suspect in a stealth operation to curtail trafficking of narcotics in the region.

The operation was launched after police received intelligence information that a lorry had been spotted at a thicket at Kate in Moyale while loaded with a suspicious consignment.

The area is popular with such narcotics originating neighboring Ethiopia.

Swinging into action, the law enforcers rushed to the location where a trailer loaded with 99 bales of the illicit drug estimated at a street value of Sh10 million was intercepted and the cargo seized, police said.

The operation also saw the trailer driver – arrested, but not without a confrontation as two suspected accomplices emerged riding on a motorcycle while firing frenziedly at the officers.

In self defense, the officers retaliated forcing the assailants to flee. In the melee, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen and was rushed to Moyale Hospital for treatment.

Some of the bhang consumed most parts of country originates in Ethiopia, police investigations show.

