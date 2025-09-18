20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Shooting and Robbery of Sh50,000 in Maralal

Detectives in Samburu County have arrested a 20-year-old man linked to a violent robbery that left a cashier injured and Sh50,000 stolen.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Ayok Lemarkele, was arrested in Maralal after a manhunt. Police said he has been connected to a series of robberies in the town and its surroundings.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Lemarkele and an accomplice who is still at large stormed a shop in Maralal while posing as customers. They then pulled out an AK-47 rifle and aimed it at the cashier.

The cashier tried to push the weapon away, but Lemarkele fired a shot. The bullet grazed her left breast, causing a soft tissue injury. She was rushed to Samburu County Referral Hospital where she was treated and later discharged in stable condition.

The two suspects fled the scene with Sh50,000, prompting police to launch a search. Acting on intelligence, detectives tracked down Lemarkele in his hideout and arrested him.

Police said they recovered several items from him, including a green jungle hat, a smoke jacket, a jungle green jacket, and a jungle belt.

“Currently, Lemarkele is in custody, undergoing processing and awaiting his day in court. Meanwhile, detectives are hot on the trail of his accomplice,” the DCI said in a statement.