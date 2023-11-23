2023 KCPE Results to be Released on Thursday

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results will be released on Thursday, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has said.

The event will be held at the Kenya National Examinations Council’s new Mitihani House in South “C” from 8am.

This year’s candidates sat for the last KCPE exams as the 8-4-4 curriculum is slowly being phased out.

Statistics show that over 1.4 million candidates sat the examination.

Read: Girl Goes Missing, Another Goes into Labour in Day One of KCPE, KPSEA Exams

On Tuesday, Machogu said the exam that was conducted between October 30 and November 1 went well.

“There were no cases of cheating. No cases of any kind of malpractice. We only had six cases which were only attempts to cheat. Out of 1,415,315 candidates, the only cases that we had were six,” he said.