    Kenya’s Tiktok Sensations: Unveiling The Top Songs And Creators Of 2023

    Andrew Walyaula
    Kenyan musicians and content creators have left an indelible mark in 2023 on TikTok, showcasing the nation’s rich musical diversity and artistic flair.

    Local artists capitalized on the platform to unveil their latest hits, sparking infectious dance challenges that propelled their songs to new heights, garnering widespread recognition for their undeniable talents.

    2023 Top TikTok Songs of the Year

    1. Jux and Diamond Platnumz – “Enjoy”
    2. Jay Melody – “Sawa”
    3. Platform TZ – “Wivu”
    4. Alikiba – “Mahaba”
    5. Bruce Africa – “You”
    6. Guchi & Loud Behaviour – “Notice Me”
    7. GeniusJinix66 – “Juu”
    8. Diamond Platnumz – “My Bay” (feat. Chike)
    9. Lony Bway & Marioo – “Wewe Hapo”
    10. Tommy Flavour – “Nakuja” (Feat. Marioo)

    2023 Top TikTok artists of the year

    Kenya, a hub of artistic expression, witnessed local superstars and lyrical geniuses dominating TikTok charts in 2023. The creative force of Kenyan musicians and producers resonated globally, influencing trends and setting the stage for the country’s vibrant music scene. The most popular artists who captivated audiences on TikTok this year include:

    1. Diamond Platnumz
    2. Zuchu
    3. Rayvanny
    4. Bruno K
    5. Billnass
    6. Nandy
    7. Willy Paul
    8. Guardian Angel
    9. Alikiba
    10. Mboso

    TikTok Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

    1. Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za – “Mnike” (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)
    2. Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu – “Umbayimbayi”
    3. Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin 99 – “Yahyuppiyah” (feat.Pcee, EeQue & Chley)
    4. Guchi & Loud Behaviour – “Notice Me”
    5. Pcee, S’gija Disciples & Zan’Ten – “Kilimanjaro” (Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)

    2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards Nominees

    TikTok has revealed the standout content creators across Southern Africa vying for the prestigious TikTok Top Creator 2023 award.

    The ceremony, set to take place in Johannesburg on February 9, 2024, will celebrate the brilliance of these creators. Among the Kenyan nominees are Someothergirl (Samantha), Friday Njeri, Tash (Eugene Kinyanjui), FoodstaKenya (Shaheed Ali Khan), and Kinuthia Kelvin.

     

